Disbelief & Euphoria For Jenkins Jr. & SDSU After Halfcourt Winner At NDSU

78-77 Win Caps Wild Weekend Full Of Buzzer Beaters For Jackrabbit Men

FARGO, N.D. — The latest rivalry game between South Dakota State and North Dakota State will be talked about for a long time.

Chances are they’ll be saying much kinder words in Brookings than in Fargo about David Jenkins Junior’s dramatic and improbable buzzer beater yesterday to deliver a 78-77 victory for SDSU at arch rival North Dakota State.

The parallels to SDSU’s game at Omaha on Thursday are striking. In that game the Jacks led by 16 in the second half, only to see it slip away and lose 85-84 when Mitch Hahn hit a game winner just before the horn.

48 hours later the road weary Rabbits would trail at NDSU by as many as 17 in the second half and nine with two minutes to go. A flurry of threes, defense and missed NDSU free throws set up Jenkins miraculous game winner, a shot that keeps the Jacks on top of the Summit League standings.

SDSU hosts Fort Wayne on Thursday at 7 PM.