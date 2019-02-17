Flyers Fly By Rangers In Brookings

Sioux Falls Remains Unbeaten With 4-0 Win

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls Flyers perfect season continues.

Behind 27 saves from Anthony Seykora the Flyers went to rival Brookings and defeated the Rangers 4-0 on Sunday afternoon at the Larson Ice Center. With the victory the Flyers improve to 14-0-2 with just two games remaining.

After a scoreless first period Sam Siegel broke the ice 1:42 into the second period with a wrister over the goalie’s glove. The Flyers would tack on three more goals in the third to put away their 14th win of the season.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!