Lawmakers to Take Up Bills on Presumptive Probation, Transgender High School Athletes

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota lawmakers plan to take up bills this week to end presumptive probation, promote “intellectual diversity” on college campuses and target an activities association policy for transgender student athletes.

Lawmakers return Tuesday to the Capitol.

A bill to reverse South Dakota’s presumptive probation policy for some lower-level felonies is set for debate Tuesday in a Senate committee. It’s a top priority for new Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

A House panel is set to hear a bill Tuesday taking aim again at the South Dakota High School Activities Association’s policy that lets transgender students play on the athletic team that matches their gender identity. A Senate committee dispatched a similar bill last month.

The full House is scheduled this week to debate a pared-down measure seeking to promote “intellectual diversity” on college campuses.