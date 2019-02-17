Lennox Is Coming Together For The Area Ambulance Team

LENNOX, SD- The Lennox Area Ambulance service is in need of new equipment, so they’re turning to the community and food to help fundraise.

Sunday was the 3rd Annual free-will donation lunch to support the Lennox Area Ambulance. This year’s donations will go towards new computers and software for patient report writing as well as a new loading device. Crew members say without this support of the community, they wouldn’t fully be able to do their jobs.

“We’re very supported in this community. In the last 3 years, they have come out in record numbers just to help us out. It’s great to have that support from the community,” says Alan Perry of Lennox Area Ambulance.

More than 17-thousand dollars has already been raised so far. The goal is to raise at least 20-thousand.