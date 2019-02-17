Scoreboard Sunday, February 17th
NHL
St. Louis 4, Wild 0
USHL
Stampede 3, Muskegon 2
College Baseball
SDSU 7, UT-Martin 1
Lindenwood 5, Augustana 1
Augustana 8, Lindenwood 3 (*8th Inning)
Metro State 19, Sioux Falls 1
College Softball
SDSU 9, College of Charleston 4
Central Arkansas 9, USD 1
Augustana 5, Crookston 0
Augustana 4, Bemidji State 0
Women’s College Tennis
Sioux Falls 4, Bemidji State 1
Sioux Falls 6, Crookston 1