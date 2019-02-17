Scoreboard Sunday, February 17th

Scores For Sunday, February 17, 2019
Zach Borg,
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 17TH, 2019
NHL
St. Louis 4, Wild 0

USHL
Stampede 3, Muskegon 2

College Baseball
SDSU 7, UT-Martin 1

Lindenwood 5, Augustana 1

Augustana 8, Lindenwood 3 (*8th Inning)

Metro State 19, Sioux Falls 1

College Softball
SDSU 9, College of Charleston 4

Central Arkansas 9, USD 1

Augustana 5, Crookston 0

Augustana 4, Bemidji State 0

Women’s College Tennis
Sioux Falls 4, Bemidji State 1

Sioux Falls 6, Crookston 1

Categories: KDLT Scoreboard

You Might Also Like