Snow Alert for the City of Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, South Dakota: (From the City of Sioux Falls) The Public Works Street Division has declared a snow alert beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Sunday, February 17, 2019, and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.

Zone 3: Plowing in Zone 3 will begin this evening, Sunday, February 17, 2019, after emergency routes have been cleared. All streets in Zone 3 will be plowed. At that time, all vehicles parked in Zone 3 are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed.

Zone 2: Plowing of east/west streets will begin at 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 17, 2019. All vehicles parked on east/west streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 a.m., whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 a.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Plowing of north/south streets will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019. All vehicles parked on north/south streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 p.m. whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 p.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Zone 1: Snow pickup operations in Zone 1 will begin at 1 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Vehicles parked in Zone 1 will be subject to ticketing and towing between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

General snow removal information is available on the City’s website at www.siouxfalls.org/snow and on cable channel CityLink.

If you are unsure what snow zone you are in, or where the zone boundaries are located, use our online interactive map, which allows you to pinpoint your zone by address. This is available at www.siouxfalls.org/snow.

You may subscribe to email snow alert notifications at www.siouxfalls.org/snow.

Text message alerts are also available by texting SNOWALERT to 888777.

Snow alerts and updates also will be communicated via Twitter and Facebook. Follow us at twitter.com/siouxfallssnow. On Facebook you can “like” us at facebook.com/citysiouxfalls.

Property owners are reminded that the City of Sioux Falls requires all public sidewalks cleared of ice and snow within 48 hours after completion of each snow or ice accumulation. Sidewalks at intersections or crosswalks shall also be cleared to the street—City Ordinance, Section 96.100. Call 978-6900 during normal business hours, or leave a voice message after hours or on weekends, to report violations.