Arlington Boys Down DRSM in Battle of Cardinals

ARLINGTON, SD… The Arlington Cardinals hosted the Dell Rapids St. Marys Cardinals Monday in a make-up game. Both teams came in with 15-3 records and it did not disappoint. Connor Libis scored 11 of his game high 25 points in the first quarter as DRSM took an 18-8 lead. But Devon Heuer sparked the big second quarter for Arlington as they took the lead at half-time. Heuer had 19 points and Trevor larson 16 for the home team that has 4 players averaging in double figures. Trey Ramstad who had 13 points helped the lead grow to 15 in the 3rd quarter. But Connor Kangas who had 12 narrowed the margin to 6 in the 4th quarter. That’s when 6’9″ Casey Stegeman took over. He made three straight hoops down the stretch and Arlington went on to win 64-50. They play 2nd-ranked Clark-Willow lake Friday night to finish the regular season.