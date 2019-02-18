Crazy 48 Hours for SDSU Men

BROOKINGS, SD… The SDSU men’s basketball team is home from a wild ride through Omaha and Fargo. The Jacks built a 16-point lead Thursday night against 2nd-place Omaha, but the Mavs made a dramatic rally and won the game 85-84 on a buzzer-beating baseline fall-away by Mitch Hahn that moved the Mavs to within a half game of the Jacks. It got even more dramatic Saturday in Fargo where the Bison, who have been unbeatable on their home floor built a 17 point lead. But this time it was the Jacks who pulled off the miracle rally. Davis Jenkins JR. hit a half court runner that banked in as time expired giving SDSU a dramatic come-from-behind 78-77 victory as they maintained a slim lead in the Summit League standings. Needless to say, head coach TJ Otzelberger was quite proud of how his guys handles the disappointment of the Omaha loss and the slow start in Fargo.