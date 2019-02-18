Out and About with Kali: Week of February 18

Carleen Wild,
A Bird Box Challenge that might intimidate you only if you don’t like to get messy when you’re decorating cake, a week of comedy and Barre class with puppies – what else could you ask for as we greet another snowy week here in South Dakota. Check out the events Kali Trautman found for you this week in the link below!

Thursday, February 21 – Cultivate Your FutureSioux Falls

Thursday, February 21 – Nailed It! Bird Box ChallengeRemedy Brewing Company

Thursday, February 21 – Saturday, February 23 – Sioux Falls Sno Jam Comedy FestivalSioux Falls

Saturday, February 23 – Puppy Love at Barre3Sioux Falls

Sunday, February 24 – Oscars Party, Ben’s Brewing CompanyYankton 

