Presidents Day: The Past Six Presidents Have All Visited SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – President Trump’s visit to Sioux Falls last September was the talk of the town. However, he isn’t the first president to visit. 23 presidents have visited South Dakota since it became a state, 16 of which visited South Dakota during their presidency.

President William McKinley, the 25th president of the United States, sat in this chair in Minneapolis back in 1892. It’s now at the Pettigrew Home and Museum.

Five years later, he was elected to office. McKinley was the first sitting president to visit South Dakota. At first, fewer presidents visited, but they would stay for a few days. Now more presidents are visiting South Dakota, but they’re only staying for a few hours. President Bill Clinton was the last president to spend the night in South Dakota.

“Once you get to Eisenhower, who’s the first president to fly in, everybody seems to have one of two things,” said Paavo Rasmussen, museum educator at the Old Courthouse Museum. “They’re flying to Sioux Falls and then go somewhere and speak or they fly into Ellsworth Air Force Base and then they go to Mount Rushmore to speak.”

However, one president spent plenty of time out in the Black Hills.

“Well, probably the longest presidential visit was Calvin Coolidge back in the 20’s,” said Rasmussen. “He actually set up sort of a summer White House at the game lodge out at Custer State Park.”

You can find a piece of history at the Old Courthouse Museum. President Teddy Roosevelt came to town in 1903 and then again after his presidency in 1910 where he rode a car similar to this one.

President Herbert Hoover also visited South Dakota, but after his presidency. Before Trump, President Obama visited Watertown in 2015.