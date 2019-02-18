Senate Debate Of Industrial Hemp Measure Postponed

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The fate of a South Dakota industrial hemp bill with strong legislative support despite Gov. Kristi Noem’s disapproval will remain a mystery a little longer after debate scheduled for this week was postponed.

The measure to allow hemp cultivation was set Tuesday for a Senate panel vote. The test would have decided whether the bill moved a step away from Noem’s desk just days after she publicly asked again that lawmakers hold off this year.

Noem spokeswoman Kristin Wileman says the governor’s office asked for the hearing to be postponed so that more information, including a fiscal note, could be given to lawmakers.

Supporters say there’s an industry ready in South Dakota to start processing hemp products. Noem last week revived her appeal that lawmakers shelve their efforts, saying South Dakota isn’t ready for industrial hemp.