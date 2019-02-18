South Dakota Highway Patrol Holding Recruiting Seminars For Women

SIOUX FALLS, SD- The South Dakota Highway Patrol currently has around 190 troopers and only 13 are women. This week, Highway Patrol is holding recruiting seminars for women in different South Dakota cities. Recruiting usually happens on social media and at job fair events to reach all genders.

“In an ideal world, the Highway Patrol’s law enforcement officers would reflect evenly the population that we serve. 50% of the population is female,” says Trooper Deanna Johnson.

Not all women feel comfortable asking certain questions to male troopers, like balancing work and home life. Officials say this setting allows women to freely express their interests and concerns about law enforcement.

Johnson explains, “This is an opportunity for you to get some of those questions answered. It may not be the Highway Patrol, but maybe you’ll end up wanting to work the city job. But any idea or any thought in the back of your head that it’s something you might want to do, this is a good opportunity to get those questions answered.

There are different areas of the highway patrol you can be part of. For example, Trooper Johnson is a Service Dog Handler. She focuses on any drug or crime indications while Troopers focus on traffic enforcement.

“A Trooper focuses on speed enforcement, seat belt safety, and they do safety talks,” says Johnson.

If you are a woman and have thought about a career in law enforcement, this is your time to pursue this opportunity and see if this is the job for you. Before the seminar program started in 2014, only 3 women were on the force. The starting salary for a member of the South Dakota Highway Patrol is close to 35-thousand a year.