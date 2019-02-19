Barrel House Restaurant Holding A Mid-Year Event For “Hungry Hearts”

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Lead-Deadwood School District recently announced that they are considering hiring a collection agency to handle the 78-hundred dollars in overdue lunch accounts. Some say this just highlights the hardship some families face. In the Sioux Falls School District, some families also struggle daily to afford lunch for their kids.

“We want to do everything that we can do to help those families that are struggling and help them to make sure that their children are able to eat a hot lunch everyday,” says Barrel House General Manager Terry Scheu.

The Barrel House Restaurant is making sure all kids have a hot meal through the “Hungry Hearts” organization. This organization was started by the owner, Mark Fonder after his struggle getting a lunch as a kid.

Scheu explains, “We didn’t think that it was okay for a child to get a less than ‘adequate’ lunch. He wanted to make sure that he was providing for the children in Sioux Falls.”

The “Hungry Hearts” fundrasing event usually happens once a year. But in response to recent news, next Thursday the restaurant is holding a mid-year event. Fundraising efforts will happen throughout the day, including a silent auction where 100-percent of those proceeds will go to the organization.

“We’re actually going to be giving 50% of all the proceeds that come in for the day to the ‘Hungry Hearts’ program,” says Scheu. “We’re going to have boxes around the restaurant for people to give a free-will offering. We’re gonna match that 100%.”

The goal next Thursday is to raise at least 10-thousand dollars. Last year, the “Hungry Hearts” organization raised 100-thousand dollars.