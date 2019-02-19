Chris D’Elia Coming To Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – One of the most popular comedians in the country is coming to the Orpheum.

Chris D’Elia is bringing his ‘Follow The Leader’ tour to Sioux Falls. You may recognize him from the NBC comedy series ‘Undateable,’ his Netflix special ‘Man on Fire,’ or his weekly podcast ‘Congratulations with Chris D’Elia.’ He has also made appearances on many popular comedy shows and movies, and been a regular fixture on stages throughout the United States.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 22nd, at 10:00 a.m.