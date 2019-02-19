City Council to Vote on Demolition of Raven Ind. Building for Parking Lot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls City Council will decide tonight whether or not Raven Industries can demolish one of their downtown buildings.

Raven has plans to tear down the David A. Christiansen building at 6th and Philips to build a parking lot. The board of historic preservation approved the plan last month.

Raven says the parking lot is needed to support their growth and parking needs downtown. A company official says the current building is not suitable for leasing, and there is no other alternative than to tear it down.

The council meets at 7 p.m.