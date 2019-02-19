“Compassion In Action” For Blood Cancer And Bone Marrow Transplant Patients

CHANCELLOR, S.D. – There’s a deal so good in Chancellor, you might even call it a steal.

It’s a shopper’s dream: An entire bag of goodies, from clothes to toys, that’ll be just $4. If doesn’t fit in the bag, it’s only 50 cents.

It’s about much more than a bargain.

“Our father passed away in ‘99 of a blood disorder and in 2008 our account that we all worked with also was diagnosed with the same disease,” said Sheila Phillips of Compassion In Action, a family-owned charity.

“I know he’d be just so happy to know that we’re helping people, that they can get better now,” said Marianne Plucker, Phillips’ mother.

All of the proceeds from the family’s rummage sale to go Avera McKennan to help blood cancer and bone marrow transplant patients.

Some shoppers have come from as far as Yankton, an hour away, to thrift for a good cause.

“A lot of them have family members that are affected by the disease so it means a lot of them also to donate to the cause,” said Phillips.

The patients’ names are protected by HIPAA, but sometimes, the impacted patients reach out.

“ [We helped] somebody who had to travel from the middle of the state to come in for treatment and so they used the financial donation to stay in a hotel for treatment, pay for food and gas,” said Phillips.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Plucker.

The rummage sale continues Wednesday and Thursday from eight to eight at the Country View Event Center in Chancellor. At the end of the week, the family will donate all of the unsold items to other charities.