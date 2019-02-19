Former SFFR Chief Sideras to Be Sentenced Next Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Former Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Chief Jim Sideras is scheduled to be sentenced a week from today after pleading guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

Sideras has already surrendered his passport. He also surrendered his nursing license to the South Dakota Board of Nursing.

Sideras reached a plea deal with prosecutors last November, to drop several other counts of possession of child pornography in exchange for his guilty plea.

He will be sentenced next Thursday at 9;30 a.m. in Minnehaha County court. Sideras faces up to ten years in prison.