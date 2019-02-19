Illinois Woman Claims $2M Won Through Iowa Lottery

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) – An Illinois woman has claimed the $2 million she won in the Iowa Lottery Powerball game.

The Iowa Lottery says 49-year-old Lisa Hays turned in her winning ticket Monday at lottery headquarters in Clive.

Hays, who lives in Monmouth, Illinois, says she bought the ticket while shopping at the Hy-Vee store on Agency Street in Burlington. It matched the first five numbers in the Feb. 9 drawing but missed the Powerball number. The match of five numbers is worth $1 million, but Hays added the Power Play option, multiplying the prize to $2 million.

No one matched all six numbers to win that drawing’s $223.6 million jackpot.

Hays told lottery officials that she intends to buy a house and a new car with her winnings and set some aside for retirement. She says that, if she makes the right decisions, “this should set me up for the rest of my life.”