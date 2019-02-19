Johnston Knows Sunday Will Be Epic Game with USD

BROOKINGS, SD… First place in the Summit League will be at stake Sunday when the Jackrabbits host the 23rd-ranked Coyotes in women’s hoops at Frost Arena. Both teams have one loss in league place with USD winning the first game in Vermillion 105-98 in double overtime. Macy Miller hit a last second “3” to send the game to overtime and the jacks built a 7 point lead in the extra session. But USD rallied for the win. Both teams are riding high on 10-game winning streaks and SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston knows his team will have to be at it’s best to win the game.