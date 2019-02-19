O’Gorman Boys and West Central Girls Both Winners Tuesday Night

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The O’Gorman Knights boys dominated the top-ranked Lincoln Patriots Tuesday night in the Knights gym 62-44. Luke Ronsiek led the way for Derek Robey’s team with 20 points. Jeremy Jones and Zach Norton who beat the half-time buzzer with a “3” each scored 10 in the first half as the Knights built a 35-17 lead and never looked back. Nate Brecht led the patruiots with 13 points as they closed to within 8 in the 3rd quarter. It was Lincoln’s 2nd loss of the season . #2 O’Gorman improved to 13-5.

In girls “A” action top-ranked and unbeaten West Central trailed #4 SD Christian at halftime as Lexi Unruh (11 points) and Courtney Kellenberger (13 points) led the Chargers. But the Trojans pplayed stifling defense after intermission and held SFC to 12 points in the 42-33 win. Rylee Haldemann led WC with 8 points as the Trojans improved to 18-0 for the season.