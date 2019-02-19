O’Gorman High School Shop Class Back Up and Running

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A year ago, the shop class at O’Gorman High School was discontinued because of low student enrollment and no instructor.

The classroom where kids used to learn the basics of carpentry and construction was turned into storage, but thanks to generous support from donors and grant money, the shop class is now back up and running.

Each semester the students build sheds. At the end of the school year, the sheds are sold to raise money for the shop class.

Our photojournalist Tyler Teal stopped by as students picked up their tools and got to work.