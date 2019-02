Person, Dog Shot Near Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting just north of downtown.

Details are limited. Police were called to the 800 block of North Dakota Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday. According to an officer at the scene, one person has been shot and a dog has also been shot. The extent of their injuries has not been released. No suspect information was given. We’ll continue to update you on this developing story.