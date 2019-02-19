Plitzuweit Happy With Recognition for Summit League

VERMILLION, SD… The USD women jumped up to 23rd in the Division One polls this week with a 23-3 record and they face a huge week with Denver Thursday (only Summit loss to Pioneers) and then the big showdown at Frost Arena Sunday with 1st place in the regular season at stake against SDSU. It certainly appears that this is the year that 2 teams from the conference shou;ld make it into the NCAA tournament. Both the Coyotes and Jacks have been projected to be a single-digit seed. And Dawn Plitzuweit is glad to see so many other teams in the Summit League playing such tough non conference games. That’s a big reason why the league should get 2 teams in the big dance.