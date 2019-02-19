Radio Station Owners Sue Over Purchase Default

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Minnehaha County couple is suing a businessman in federal court saying he still owes them hundreds of thousands of dollars from an agreement to purchase radio station KZOY.

John and Heidi Small say Chuck Brennan defaulted on the 2015 purchase agreement and instead bought another radio station from the University of Sioux Falls. After the default, the Smalls sued Brennan and his company, Badlands Airtime, in state court and won a $750,000 judgment. The federal lawsuit says Brennan still owes them more than $450,000.

The federal lawsuit claims Badlands Airtime had no operating funds, bank account or capital when it made the agreement to purchase the station from the Smalls and therefore “engaged in fraud and misconduct.”

Brennan did not immediately return a call for comment.