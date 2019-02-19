Riggs Glad Storm Start Season on the Road

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Sioux Falls Storm open their season on the road Saturday in Cedar Rapids, IA. In fact, they play 5 of their first 6 games away from the Premier Center. March 22nd in the home opener. But head coach Kurtiss Riggs is okay with playing games away from home with so many new faces. He feels it will give his team a chance to bond on road trips and to make mistakes under less scrutiny from the home fan base.