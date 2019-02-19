Scoreboard Tuesday, February 19th
NHL
Anaheim 4, Wild 0
Women’s Basketball
North Star Post Season
Presentation 79, Waldorf 71
Bellevue 65, Dakota State 49
*Saints advance to semi’s Saturday in Watertown
H.S. Basketball
Boys
Aberdeen Central 60, Pierre 44
Custer 65, Hill City 45
Dakota Valley 78, Lennox 70
Dell Rapids 76, Canton 42
Faulkton 63, Edmunds Central 38
Harrisburg 74, Huron 67
Ipswich 69, Sunshine Bible Academy 49
Marshall, Minn. 73, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 54
McCook Central/Montrose 56, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 43
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, Minn. 60, Milbank 44
Parker 69, Flandreau 42
Platte-Geddes 62, Wagner 56, OT
Sioux Falls Christian 65, Madison 61
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 62, Sioux Falls Lincoln 44
St. Thomas More 60, Belle Fourche 44
Sturgis Brown 70, Douglas 46
Vermillion 47, Beresford 33
Yankton 67, Brookings 47
Girls
Brookings 66, Yankton 50
Chamberlain 56, Stanley County 19
Dell Rapids 65, Canton 34
Flandreau 58, Parker 31
Garretson 60, Baltic 23
Groton Area 39, Tiospa Zina Tribal 36
Harrisburg 65, Huron 38
Lead-Deadwood 48, Rapid City Christian 32
Lennox 68, Dakota Valley 47
Marshall, Minn. 47, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 39
Milbank 58, Madison 43
Mitchell 63, Sioux Falls Washington 57
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57, McCook Central/Montrose 55
Pierre 48, Aberdeen Central 42
Rapid City Central 52, Rapid City Stevens 44
Spearfish 56, Hot Springs 30
Tea Area 69, Tri-Valley 49
Wagner 70, Platte-Geddes 62
West Central 42, Sioux Falls Christian 33
Winner 53, Miller 36
Class B Region 1
Quarterfinal
Clark/Willow Lake 75, Northwestern 45
Warner 59, Great Plains Lutheran 29
Waubay/Summit 50, Langford 44
Waverly-South Shore 71, Florence/Henry 45
Class B Region 2
Quarterfinal
Faulkton 61, Edmunds Central 25
Herreid/Selby Area 56, Eureka/Bowdle 37
Ipswich 67, Potter County 46
Sully Buttes 61, Highmore-Harrold 38
Class B Region 3
Quarterfinal
Arlington 37, Estelline/Hendricks 33
Castlewood 63, Hitchcock-Tulare 32
DeSmet 77, Lake Preston 42
Deubrook 58, James Valley Christian 30
Class B Region 4
Quarterfinal
Chester 83, Howard 78
Ethan 54, Mitchell Christian 9
Hanson 77, Dell Rapids St. Mary 57
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 45, Colman-Egan 38
Class B Region 5
Quarterfinal
Bridgewater-Emery 65, Alcester-Hudson 51
Freeman 55, Gayville-Volin 20
Irene-Wakonda 51, Canistota 42
Menno 51, Viborg-Hurley 41
Class B Region 6
Quarterfinal
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 41, Kimball/White Lake 33
Avon 46, Scotland 43
Corsica/Stickney 54, Gregory 19
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 64, Burke 44
Class B Region 7
Quarterfinal
Kadoka Area 47, Philip 38
Lower Brule 64, Wall 57
New Underwood 66, Lyman 29
White River 64, Edgemont 44
Class B Region 8
Quarterfinal
Dupree 52, Lemmon 47
Faith 73, Harding County 38
Newell 44, McIntosh 37
Timber Lake 57, Wakpala 24