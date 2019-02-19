Scoreboard Tuesday, February 19th

Scoreboard Tuesday, February 19th
Mark Ovenden,
Scoreboard Tuesday, February 19th

NHL

Anaheim 4, Wild 0

Women’s Basketball

North Star Post Season

Presentation 79, Waldorf 71
Bellevue 65, Dakota State 49

*Saints advance to semi’s Saturday in Watertown

H.S. Basketball

Boys

Aberdeen Central 60, Pierre 44

Custer 65, Hill City 45

Dakota Valley 78, Lennox 70

Dell Rapids 76, Canton 42

Faulkton 63, Edmunds Central 38

Harrisburg 74, Huron 67

Ipswich 69, Sunshine Bible Academy 49

Marshall, Minn. 73, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 54

McCook Central/Montrose 56, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 43

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, Minn. 60, Milbank 44

Parker 69, Flandreau 42

Platte-Geddes 62, Wagner 56, OT

Sioux Falls Christian 65, Madison 61

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 62, Sioux Falls Lincoln 44

St. Thomas More 60, Belle Fourche 44

Sturgis Brown 70, Douglas 46

Vermillion 47, Beresford 33

Yankton 67, Brookings 47

Girls

Brookings 66, Yankton 50

Chamberlain 56, Stanley County 19

Dell Rapids 65, Canton 34

Flandreau 58, Parker 31

Garretson 60, Baltic 23

Groton Area 39, Tiospa Zina Tribal 36

Harrisburg 65, Huron 38

Lead-Deadwood 48, Rapid City Christian 32

Lennox 68, Dakota Valley 47

Marshall, Minn. 47, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 39

Milbank 58, Madison 43

Mitchell 63, Sioux Falls Washington 57

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57, McCook Central/Montrose 55

Pierre 48, Aberdeen Central 42

Rapid City Central 52, Rapid City Stevens 44

Spearfish 56, Hot Springs 30

Tea Area 69, Tri-Valley 49

Wagner 70, Platte-Geddes 62

West Central 42, Sioux Falls Christian 33

Winner 53, Miller 36

Class B Region 1

Quarterfinal

Clark/Willow Lake 75, Northwestern 45

Warner 59, Great Plains Lutheran 29

Waubay/Summit 50, Langford 44

Waverly-South Shore 71, Florence/Henry 45

Class B Region 2

Quarterfinal

Faulkton 61, Edmunds Central 25

Herreid/Selby Area 56, Eureka/Bowdle 37

Ipswich 67, Potter County 46

Sully Buttes 61, Highmore-Harrold 38

Class B Region 3

Quarterfinal

Arlington 37, Estelline/Hendricks 33

Castlewood 63, Hitchcock-Tulare 32

DeSmet 77, Lake Preston 42

Deubrook 58, James Valley Christian 30

Class B Region 4

Quarterfinal

Chester 83, Howard 78

Ethan 54, Mitchell Christian 9

Hanson 77, Dell Rapids St. Mary 57

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 45, Colman-Egan 38

Class B Region 5

Quarterfinal

Bridgewater-Emery 65, Alcester-Hudson 51

Freeman 55, Gayville-Volin 20

Irene-Wakonda 51, Canistota 42

Menno 51, Viborg-Hurley 41

Class B Region 6

Quarterfinal

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 41, Kimball/White Lake 33

Avon 46, Scotland 43

Corsica/Stickney 54, Gregory 19

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 64, Burke 44

Class B Region 7

Quarterfinal

Kadoka Area 47, Philip 38

Lower Brule 64, Wall 57

New Underwood 66, Lyman 29

White River 64, Edgemont 44

Class B Region 8

Quarterfinal

Dupree 52, Lemmon 47

Faith 73, Harding County 38

Newell 44, McIntosh 37

Timber Lake 57, Wakpala 24

 

You Might Also Like