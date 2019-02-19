Sioux Falls Mom Arrested for Reckless Firearm Discharge While Intoxicated

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls mother was arrested after a shotgun went off while she was intoxicated and watching her kids.

Police responded to the 4200 block of West Valhalla Blvd. at 5 p.m. Monday, after receiving a call from a neighbor. The woman told police she was moving the shotgun when it went off, striking her neighbor’s wall. Her children, ages five and seven, were in another room at the time.

Police arrested 27-year-old Nicole Joy Cevertson for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, reckless discharge of a firearm, and possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated. Police say Cevertson’s PBT level was 0.11.

The children were turned over to their father who wasn’t home at the time of the shooting.