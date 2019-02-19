Twins of Evil Tour Featuring Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson Coming to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Denny Sanford Premier Center announced Tuesday that Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson will be performing in Sioux Falls.

Produced by Live Nation, the co-headlining Twins of Evil, Hell Never Dies tour is coming to the Denny Sanford Premier Center July 23.

Tickets go on sale beginning February 22nd at 10 a.m. at the box office, livenation.com, ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 800-745-3000.

Artist pre-sale tickets begin Wednesday, February 20, and through blabbermouth.com starting February 21. VIP packages will also be available starting February 20.