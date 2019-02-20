Car Deal Administrator

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Automotive is now hiring for a full-time Car Deal Administrator!

The Car Deal Administrator will post accounting entries, reconcile accounts, prepare invoices and bills, and compile data for the dealership.

Duties include but are not limited to:

-Verify that funds have been collected and the correct lienholder paid off before processing title applications

-Bill all dealer trades

-Prepare payoff checks for new vehicles and trade-ins

-Post vehicle sales and purchases

-Prepare bank contracts for finance companies

-Reconcile select accounts and schedules monthly

-Other duties as assigned

Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full-time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Requirements:

-Previous office experience

-2 year accounting degree preferred

-Valid Driver’s License/Acceptable driving record

-Organization skills, attention to detail, and adherence to deadlines



Contact Information;

Human Resources

Apply on our career site: https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/jobs/ViewJobDetails?job=11761&clientkey=73C24524DF976F39A9760C9E7F3B638C