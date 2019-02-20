Christensen Knows Tough GPAC Has his DWU Tigers Ready

MITCHELL, SD… The post season starts Wednesday night for GPAC men and women and for the defending National NAIA champion Dakota Wesleyan Tigers, it means potentially another chance to play in that final game in Sioux City. Year after year the GPAC is the toughest conference in the country in women’s basketball and this year is no exception. The Tigers are ranked 5th in the country but only 3rd in their own conference! But that’s a good thing for this time of year. Christensen knows playing such a difficult schedule has his team better prepared for the national tournament at the Tyson Event Center.