Falls Park Safety Report Released

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-For nearly a year there have been discussions about adding new safety features to Falls Park after a five year old drowned last March. An independent safety review was completed for Falls Park. The study found three main areas of concern:

It suggests making the path along the east bank less accessible by adding a gate and signage, indicating authorized personnel only.

2. Consultants also recommend blocking the upper viewing platform on the west side of the river.

3. As well as extending metal guard railings around the park.

“I understand why they put them in place, what they saw, and I think we can easily accommodate those recommendations,” said Kelby Mieras, Park Operations Manager.

The city plans to make these changes to Falls Park sometime this year.