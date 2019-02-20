Jacks Women Dominate Fort Wayne 92-68

Jacks Women Dominate Fort Wayne 92-68

BROOKINGS, SD…The South Dakota State women’s basketball used four players scoring in double figures to record its 11th-straight win, a 92-68 Summit League victory over Purdue Fort Wayne Wednesday night at Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits are now 21-6 and 13-1 in league play. Tagyn Larson, who made her first six field goals, led SDSU with 17 points, six rebounds and two steals. Macy Miller added 12 points and a game-high six assists while Tylee Irwin and Myah Selland each scored 11 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne, 6-20, 2-12, was led by Kierstyn Repp’s 16 points.

Larson scored eight of her points during the Jackrabbits’ game-opening 14-4 run. She finished the quarter with 13 points as State led 25-13.

Selland scored four-straight points as SDSU built a 17-point lead, 46-29, with 2:46 left in the first half. The Jackrabbits made 18 of their first 36 field goals and held a 48-34 halftime lead.

South Dakota State used an 8-0 run early in the third quarter for a 56-36 lead when Larson scored at 6:25. The Jacks led 70-47 after three quarters.

Lindsey Theuninck gave State its biggest lead, 82-53, with 6:29 remaining on a 3-pointer. All but one of the 13 Jackrabbits who played in the contest scored.

The Jackrabbits, who rank 10th in the NCAA in assists, recorded a season-high 28 assists and held a 45-26 rebounding edge. The 28 assists mark SDSU’s ninth game overall and third consecutive, with 20-or-more assists.

Notes

South Dakota State has now made a 3-point field goal in 400 consecutive games. The last time SDSU did not make a 3-pointer was Dec. 17, 2006, at Missouri.

Jackrabbits improved to 33-1 against Purdue Fort Wayne and won their 21st consecutive game in the series.

Miller entered tonight’s game second on The Summit League all-time scoring list with 2,159 career points. She now has 2,171 points and is 107 points short of the all-time scoring mark.

Madison Guebert is fifth on the SDSU career scoring list with 1,702 career points. With seven points tonight, she now has 1,709 career points and needs 37 points to take over fourth all-time.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns to the friendly confines of Frost Arena when it hosts No. 23/23 South Dakota in a South Dakota Showdown Series game at 1 p.m. Sunday.