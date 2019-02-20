Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Police Impersonator Scam

LINCOLN CO., S.D. – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of a recent phone scam targeting people living in the area. According to a post on the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Facebook page, authorities have fielded reports of a person impersonating a Lincoln County Deputy. The caller is “spoofing” the Sheriff Office’s telephone number.

The caller is allegedly identifying himself as “Deputy Dan Norden”. He then tells people they have a warrant for their arrest and requests money.

The caller’s voice has been described as possibly being an African American with a southern accent.