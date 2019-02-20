Whooping Cough Confirmed in Sioux Falls Schools

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Two more cases of whooping cough have been confirmed in the Sioux Falls School District.

Parents of students at Memorial Middle School and Discovery Elementary received an email from the school district Wednesday night. It says their child may have been exposed to pertussis, also known as whooping cough, during the past few weeks. The email says that Wednesday, the state health department notified the school district that a student at Memorial and a student at Discovery were diagnosed with whooping cough. Doctors say parents should watch for common cold symptoms followed by a deep cough. It’s so contagious, that someone with the disease can spread it simply by talking.