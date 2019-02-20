Remedy Brewing Company To Expand

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A downtown Sioux Falls business calls it “a dream come true.”

Remedy Brewing Company announced plans to expand their business on Wednesday. Right now, they have a 3,000 square foot space on 8th Street, which will stay the same. Now, they’re expanding to a 20,000 square foot facility.

The hope is that they can start canning, bottling, and selling their own beer. Last year, Remedy produced 800 barrels of beer. Now, they’re hoping for at least 3,000 per year.

Employees say this has been a goal of theirs for years.

“Now this allows us to get out, into the liquor stores and into the grocery stores .and just have our beer be kind of everywhere,” said Matthew Hastad, the CEO. “So, when I walk into a place and I want to buy my beer, hopefully this allows us to do so.”

Remedy hopes to start expanding their beer to businesses in eastern South Dakota.

If that goes well, they plan to expand statewide.