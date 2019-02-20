Scoreboard Wednesday, February 20th

Scoreboard Wednesday, February 20th
Mark Ovenden,
Scoreboard Wednesday, February 20th

Summit League Swimming and Diving

Women (3 events)

120 Denver
114 South Dakota
104 Omaha
77 SDSU

*Sarah Schank (USD) wins 3M Dive
*USD 2nd in 200 Medley Relay

Men (2 events)

74 South Dakota
62 SDSU
62 W. Illinois
62 E. Illinois

*USD wins 800 Free Relay

Women’s Basketball

SDSU 92, Fort Wayne 68 *Larson 17 points

GPAC Playoffs

DWU 88, Morningside 75 *Carr 37 points/13 reb.
Hastings 66, Dordt 63
Northwestern 60, Midland 36 *DeJong 16 points

Men’s Basketball

USD 72, Denver 45 *Umude 18 points/10 reb.

GPAC Playoffs

DWU 110, Northwestern 99 *Ahmadu 25 pts./Small 35 pts.
Dordt 86, Briar Cliff 84 *Jansma 21 points

North Star Playoffs

Presentation 79, Dakota State 67 *Lossis 21 points/Folkers 25 points

