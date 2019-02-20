Scoreboard Wednesday, February 20th
Scoreboard Wednesday, February 20th
Scoreboard Wednesday, February 20th
Summit League Swimming and Diving
Women (3 events)
120 Denver
114 South Dakota
104 Omaha
77 SDSU
*Sarah Schank (USD) wins 3M Dive
*USD 2nd in 200 Medley Relay
Men (2 events)
74 South Dakota
62 SDSU
62 W. Illinois
62 E. Illinois
*USD wins 800 Free Relay
Women’s Basketball
SDSU 92, Fort Wayne 68 *Larson 17 points
GPAC Playoffs
DWU 88, Morningside 75 *Carr 37 points/13 reb.
Hastings 66, Dordt 63
Northwestern 60, Midland 36 *DeJong 16 points
Men’s Basketball
USD 72, Denver 45 *Umude 18 points/10 reb.
GPAC Playoffs
DWU 110, Northwestern 99 *Ahmadu 25 pts./Small 35 pts.
Dordt 86, Briar Cliff 84 *Jansma 21 points
North Star Playoffs
Presentation 79, Dakota State 67 *Lossis 21 points/Folkers 25 points