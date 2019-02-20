SD Lawmakers Looking At Teen E-Cigarette Use

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Some South Dakota lawmakers are trying to keep e-cigarettes and vapes away from teenagers.

According to the Surgeon General, one in five high school students and one in 20 middle school students use e-cigarettes nationwide.

Some lawmakers are proposing a tobacco tax on electronic cigarettes. However, Governor Kristi Noem has said previously that she does not wish to raise taxes.

Lawmakers are also hoping for more education and enforcement about the dangers of all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes.

“I’m not trying to save the world, but I will try to save some of our kids because this is not helping them,” said State Rep. Carl Perry (R). “It’s hurting them.”

House Bill 1209 is a bipartisan effort. The House Health and Human Services committee cleared the bill, so it’s off to the house floor for discussion.

In a statement, the American Cancer Society has said it supports the bill.