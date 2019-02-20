Sioux Falls Store Stocks CBD Oil in Response to Senate Bill 22

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem signed Senate Bill 22 into law Tuesday.

In response – a downtown Sioux Falls store is now stocking their shelves with CBD oil.

Common Sense updated their outdoor billboard to indicate that CBD is “back.”

The store said on Facebook that this move is in direct response to Governor Noem signing Senate Bill 22.

The business says the 2018 Farm Bill also supports CBD sales.

However, State Senator Deb Soholt, who chairs the Health and Human Services Committee, says there’s some confusion.

She says that people still need a prescription for CBD oil, and that Senate Bill 22 does not allow commercial CBD sales.