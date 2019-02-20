The Latest: Survivors Demand Transparency at Vatican Summit

Anne Barrett Doyle, co-director of BishopAccountability.org group, holds up a photo of Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, the archbishop of Houston-Galveston and the president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, during a press conference at the foreign press association in Rome, Tuesday Feb. 19, 2019. DiNardo has been accused by victims of downplaying their accusations against Rev. Manuel La Rosa-Lopez, who was charged in September with four counts of indecency with a child and has been criticized for allowing the Rev. John T. Keller, to celebrate Mass even though later in the day his name appeared on a list released by the church of credibly accused priests. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

VATICAN CITY – Survivors of sexual abuse who met with the organizers of a Vatican summit on abuse are demanding transparency and true accountability for religious superiors who protect priests who rape and molest children.

A dozen survivors met for more than two hours Wednesday with five key figures in Pope Francis’ summit, which begins Thursday.

Speaking to reporters afterward, U.S. survivor Phil Saviano said he had urged the Vatican to release names of abusive priests around the world and their files so victims can know what became of their cases and other children can be protected from them.

Chilean survivor Juan Carlos Cruz, who organized the meeting, said the group demanded “radical change” in the way the Vatican handles abuse and for it to apply zero tolerance around the globe.

He said: “The culture of cover-up needs to end.”

Other survivors will be addressing the summit itself, which gets under way Thursday.