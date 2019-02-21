3 Ways to Improve Your Heart Health While at Work

Carleen Wild,
Trisha Dohn of Well 365, a workplace wellness company, hears it all the time from her corporate clients. They struggle to find ways to stay motivated themselves, let alone their teams, to get in shape, stay in shape, and move during the workday – especially as those new year’s resolutions wane.

Knowing how easy it is to be sedentary and perpetuate bad habits, Dohn offers some of her best advice to create a healthier environment for everyone at work.

