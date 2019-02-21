Authorities Give Update on Search for Missing Pennington Co. 9-Year-Old

Serenity Dennard courtesy PCSO

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. – Pennington County officials are giving an update in the search for missing 9-year-old Serenity Dennard who ran away from the Black Hills Children’s Home on Sunday, February 3, 2019.

Authorities say the efforts continue even though the weather is prohibiting an effective and safe outdoor search. They say 188 interviews have been conducted and three search warrants have been issued. They say they have followed 45 leads with the assistance of the FBI and other out-of-state agencies.

Serenity Dennard is described as a Caucasian female, 4 foot 7 inches, 96 pounds, with blue eyes and shoulder length dark blonde hair. She was wearing a long sleeved grey shirt with flowers, blue jeans and black snow boots and no coat. Serenity was last seen on South Rockerville Road near the Black Hills Children’s Home at around 11 am, Sunday, February 3.

Authorities say more than 34 agencies, 355 personnel, 14 canine teams, an airplane and helicopter were deployed to find Serenity. If you have an additional information or tips, please contact the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 394-6115.