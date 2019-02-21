Avera Releases Statement Following Fatal Accident Involving Employee

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Avera Health released a statement Thursday, following the fatal I-29 accident involving an Avera employee.

Avera says they are sending their “deepest sympathies and prayers are with the family” of the employee. Avera confirms the vehicle involved in the accident was a nuclear medicine truck. They say they are working with the South Dakota Highway Patrol to ensure there are no public safety issues.

The 34-year-old employee was killed in the crash near Dell Rapids Thursday morning. Authorities say she was driving North on I-29 when the vehicle drifted right and struck the support beam of an overpass.

She died at the scene, she was wearing a seatbelt at the time.

Crews also checked the structural integrity of the bridge after the crash.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

You can read Avera Health’s full statement below:

Upon learning of the tragic fatal crash involving one of our Avera family members this morning, our hearts were broken. Our deepest sympathies and prayers are with the family of our employee during this most difficult time.

The vehicle involved in the accident was a nuclear medicine truck. Avera McKennan experts are working with the South Dakota Highway Patrol and other agencies to ensure there are no public safety issues that have not been addressed.