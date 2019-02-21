Boots’ Roots: From Hate To Hope

Please note that some of the images contained in the video may be disturbing to some viewers.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – If you’re involved in the social justice community, you’re bound to meet Reina Parker, better known as “Boots.” Boots is the the community action liaison for Sioux Falls Pride.

“I get to see so many people in my community that are getting help and support and that pays every time I do it,” said Boots.

Years ago, Boots was unrecognizable – kicked out by parents that didn’t understand a teenage lesbian.

“To protect myself, I had to start killing off parts of myself,” said Boots. “My empathy, my pain. My hurt.”

That’s when someone introduced Boots to the National Socialist Movement, a white supremacist hate group.

“I found my hate family,” said Boots. “They were as angry and as lost and as broken as I was. That’s how all extremism recruits. I care about my lack of integrity that I had back then.”

After a few years, Boots was at a white nationalist bonfire and realized it was time to get out. Suddenly, Boots lost a “family” for the second time.

“All’s I had was the person I hated most in the world: me,” said Boots.

The next few years were consumed with mental and physical illness, homelessness, and even rape, which resulted in Boots becoming pregnant and later miscarrying.

“Here I was, changing my life for this thing inside of me and it died and again, I died,” said Boots.

Today, Boots is a mom and active member of their community, crediting the amazing transformation to four years of extensive, full-time therapy.

“I finally became a person that could look in the mirror and say, ‘I love you,’” said Boots.

Boots wants to spread that love instead of hate.

“Now more than ever, I need to be vocal about how I changed, why I changed, [and] the accountability of stepping up in my community for the people I harmed. If I change a single person, to just help them survive today, I have done everything.

Boots is also planning a LGBTQ+ prom in May and advocating for transgender rights in the state legislature. Boots recommends the following online resources: South Dakota Voices For Justice, South Dakota Voices For Peace, Establishing Sustainable Connections, and South Dakotans Against Racism.