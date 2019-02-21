Canadian Man Arrested for Deadwood Casino Bomb Threats

DEADWOOD, S.D. – A 45-year-old man is in custody in the Canadian province of Alberta for allegedly phoning in bomb threats that cleared a Deadwood hotel and casino for about 3 1/2 hours Sunday.

Deadwood Police Chief Kelly Fuller says the First Gold Hotel and Casino was evacuated after the man called there twice, warning of a bomb in the building. An explosives team from Ellsworth Air Force Base searched the building and found nothing.

Investigators traced the phone calls to Ahsan Qadir Muhammad, who was arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. It wasn’t known if he had an attorney representing him.