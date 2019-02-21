Continued Snowfall Helps One Small Business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– If it feels like it has been a snowy and cold February, it’s because it has. Currently, we sit at 17.3″ of snow. This puts us over what we had for the month last year, when we got 15.2″.

Our high temperature average to this point should sit at 30 degrees, we are sitting at 22. Our average lows are sitting about 7 degrees below normal too. While all of this has been a headache, it has been able to help at least one small business.

“It’s still good for us because we the need the money as a small business. The first part of winter was pretty tight, not much snow, I was honestly waiting for this snow, I was praying for it”, said the owner of Affordable Lawn and Snow, Steve Whitman.

This week’s snow storm had Whitman receiving more calls than ever before in his 5 years running his business.

“Very busy, I had over 400 missed calls yesterday and, you know, thankfully some of my customers are patient because it took us a little longer to get through the route this time”, said Whitman.

City snow plows have been plowing the streets and working hard. The snow, however, accumulated to the point where the snow gates that the city uses, were no longer 100% effective. This meant that Whitman was getting more phone calls today about folks that had too much snow at the end of their driveway.

Most of our snow has come in lighter amounts this winter season, which has been just right for Whitman and his business. He said, “Perfect two inch storms no more, no less, 2 inches perfect gets me excited, that’s what I like. This heavy snow is hard on the equipment, it’s hard on the guys, you know, it’s just a lot more stressful all around”.

With more snow on the way in the foreseeable future, it doesn’t look like business will be slowing down anytime soon.

Even with more snow on the way, it’s not looking like we are going to get close to a February record for snowfall. That was set back in 1962 after 48.4″ of snow fell that February.