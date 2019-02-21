Daum Passes Big O, Jacks Outlast Fort Wayne in Big Summit Contest

Daum Passes Big O, Jacks Outlast Fort Wayne in Big Summit Contest

BROOKINGS, SD…Thursday’s matchup between the top two Summit League offenses lived up to its billing inside Frost Arena, as South Dakota State men’s basketball claimed a 92-83 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne in comeback fashion.

Playing in front of 2,431 fans, the Jackrabbits shot 47.1 percent from the field and hit 13 3-pointers, outscoring the Mastodons by six in the paint and eight in second-chance buckets.

SDSU improved to 22-7 (12-2 Summit League) with the win and maintained its place atop the Summit League standings.

Mike Daum, who is now 10th on the NCAA’s all-time scoring chart with 2,981 career points, posted his second 30-20 double-double of the season, finishing with 38 points and 20 rebounds. He went 8-of-11 at the free throw line and had four 3-pointers. Additionally, the Kimball, Nebraska native led the team with three steals and blocked a career-best five shots.

David Jenkins sank six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points, adding four assists.

Alex Arians just missed a double-double of his own with 13 points and eight rebounds, while Skyler Flatten was clutch down the stretch, burying a pair of 3s in the second half to finish with 12 points. Flatten added eight boards and a team-high five assists.

Purdue Fort Wayne (17-12, 9-5 Summit League) shot 43.2 percent combined and had 14 3-pointers. The Mastodons were led by John Konchar’s 27 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

“I’m really proud of our guys for how they locked in in the second half,” head coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “I thought that was a high-level basketball game and we’re fortunate to have such tremendous leadership on our team. Our seniors stepped up time and time again tonight, especially late.

“On the defensive end I can recall countless plays where Mike had blocks and impacted shots at the rim, and I thought those were huge. I thought Tevin had tremendous defensive plays. Skyler made some big-time plays and then hits the two 3s late. We’re fortunate to have great leaders and great seniors who know how to win. They stepped up when it was on the line.”

The game began at a torrid pace, as both programs shot over 50 percent in the opening half. Back-and-forth early, State created separation at the under-12 media break after a quick 4-0 brought Frost Fans to their feet. Ahead 26-22 at that point, the Jackrabbits saw the Mastodons rally out of the break with a burst of 12 unanswered and were forced to call a timeout with 9:12 on the clock down 34-26.

From there, the teams returned to trading buckets the rest of the half as the Jacks began their climb back to within striking distance. SDSU cut the deficit to one with less than a minute to go in the half, but Purdue Fort Wayne buried a late trey to send State to the locker room, down 53-49.

The Mastodons continued their hot shooting from beyond the arc early in the second, opening up a 64-55 lead before the under-16 break to put SDSU in its largest hole of the night. Daum hit a 3-pointer out of the break, however, and after a swipe-and-slam from Flatten the Jacks roared back to take a 71-68 lead at 9:57 thanks to a 16-4 run for the home team.

Tied at 78 with 4:40 to play, consecutive treys from Jenkins and Flatten put SDSU back in front for good, and the Jacks cruised to the final margin by scoring the final eight points of the night.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is 19-13 all-time against Purdue Fort Wayne and earned a split in the season series.

SDSU’s custom Military Appreciation jerseys were auctioned postgame. Proceeds from the auction will go to the Armed Forces Association Club.

David Jenkins now has 104 3-pointers this season, tied for 10th on the Summit League’s single-season record list, drawing even with Lawrence Alexander (North Dakota State).

Daum’s five blocks is tied for the second-most in SDSU’s Division I history.

Daum entered today 12th on the NCAA’s scoring list with 2,943 career points. He joined the Top 10 with a layup midway through the second half and now has 2,981. Daum passed Danny Manning (Kansas; 2,943) and Oscar Robertson (Cincinnati; 2,973) in tonight’s game.

Daum became the Summit League’s new leader in career rebounds, passing Oral Roberts’ Caleb Green (1,189). Daum has 1,197 boards as a Jackrabbit.

David Jenkins rose to 29th on SDSU’s all-time scoring list with 1,123 career points.

Up Next

South Dakota State is home the rest of the season, with in-state rival South Dakota coming to town Saturday. Tipoff from Frost Arena is set for 4 p.m. in the latest SD Corn Showdown Series matchup.