Fatal Accident on I-29 North Near Dell Rapids

Carleen Wild,
South Dakota Highway Patrol officials confirm the driver of a semi was killed Thursday morning when his truck went into the median of I29 and hit the supports of an overpass. Roads were icy in the area this morning due to blowing snow and the constant flow of traffic overnight, but it’s not known yet if the conditions or the weather played a role in the crash.

The driver’s identity has not yet been released pending notification of family. KDLT News will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest as details are made available.

