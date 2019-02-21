Lorenzo Brown Has Unfinished Business With Storm

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Sioux Falls Storm kick off their season Saturday night at Cedar Rapids and there will be plenty of new faces on the squad. One name you will recognize is QB Lorenzo Brown who contemplated hanging it up. But the loss to Iowa in the United Bowl last July made it too difficult to walk away. The former USF standout feels he still has unfinished business with the team and wants to win another United Bowl.