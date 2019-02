Midco Customer Scam Calls on the Rise

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Midco is warning customers about scam calls that appear to be on the rise.

The company says they’ve received several reports of customers getting scam calls saying their Midco accounts have been hacked. The caller then asks people to change their passwords.

Midco officials say these calls are an attempt to get your personal information.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call like this, should hang up and contact Midco to report it.