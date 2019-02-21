O’Gorman Boys and Harrisburg Girls are Hoop Winners Thursday

O'Gorman Boys and Harrisburg Girls are Hoop Winners Thursday
Mark Ovenden,
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS< SD… The O’Gorman boys followed up Tuesday’s impressive win over Lincoln with a 50-32 win at the Washington gym Thursday night. Zach Norton led the way with 14 points, Akoi Akoi had 13 and Jack Cartwight 12 for the Knights. Ganin Thompson had 14 for the Warriors. The 4th-ranked Harrisburg girls beat #3 Lincoln 61-51.  Jeniah Ugofsky led the way for Harrisburg with 21, Brecli Honner had 16. Morgan Hansen had 23 for the Patriots.

Categories: High School Sports, Sports, Sports Top Story
Tags: , , , , ,

Related Post

Knights Win Thriller Over Patriots
Harrisburg And O’Gorman Girls Win AA District Titl...
Coach Says Chargers Can Get Better
Brandon Valley Stuns 5th Ranked O’Gorman

You Might Also Like