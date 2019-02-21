O’Gorman Boys and Harrisburg Girls are Hoop Winners Thursday

SIOUX FALLS< SD… The O’Gorman boys followed up Tuesday’s impressive win over Lincoln with a 50-32 win at the Washington gym Thursday night. Zach Norton led the way with 14 points, Akoi Akoi had 13 and Jack Cartwight 12 for the Knights. Ganin Thompson had 14 for the Warriors. The 4th-ranked Harrisburg girls beat #3 Lincoln 61-51. Jeniah Ugofsky led the way for Harrisburg with 21, Brecli Honner had 16. Morgan Hansen had 23 for the Patriots.